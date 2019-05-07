Brokers Set Expectations for Tower International Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TOWR)

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tower International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tower International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tower International in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tower International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE TOWR opened at $22.83 on Monday. Tower International has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Tower International had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $378.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tower International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tower International by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tower International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tower International by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

