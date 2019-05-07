Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $92.94 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $31,340,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $11,313,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Markel Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

