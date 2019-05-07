Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) PT at $55.00

Shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 869,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.57. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 258.02% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.