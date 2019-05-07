Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc (PLUG) PT at $2.80

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 2,203,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.76. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 42.87% and a negative return on equity of 289.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee acquired 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,499.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh acquired 12,286 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $29,977.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,953.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 1,786,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,903 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in Plug Power by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 5,486,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 576,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,632,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

