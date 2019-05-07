Brokerages Set Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) Target Price at $2.67

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,048,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKEP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 126,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,026. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -55.17%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.