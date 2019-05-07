Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 20,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,582.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise Wilder Warren purchased 5,000 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $160,070.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,195 shares of company stock worth $320,904 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 289,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,568,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 289,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,745,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,494,000 after buying an additional 109,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,135,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after buying an additional 1,131,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,516,000 after buying an additional 1,619,624 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

