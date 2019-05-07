Brokerages Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,657 shares of company stock worth $3,765,251. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

