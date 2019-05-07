Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,948,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $2,917,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 911.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346,038 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.