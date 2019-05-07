Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.29 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel bought 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

