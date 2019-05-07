Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

