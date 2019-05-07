Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.64 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $164.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $795,846.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,799.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $157.21 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

