Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $760.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.74 and a twelve month high of $762.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $658.80.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.64, for a total transaction of $11,332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,185,112.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

