BP plc (BP) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,018,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,680,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BP were worth $645,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BP by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BP by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 10,945.6% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 830,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 823,329 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in BP by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,405,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,075,000 after purchasing an additional 620,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,862,000 after purchasing an additional 422,915 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE BP opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/bp-plc-bp-holdings-cut-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.