Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.
EPAY stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $138,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,203 shares of company stock valued at $880,167. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.