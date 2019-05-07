Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

EPAY stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $138,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,203 shares of company stock valued at $880,167. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

