Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Holdings Lifted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,240,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 770,542 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 42,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623,176. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 44,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,769,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,352 shares of company stock worth $13,696,184. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

