Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 58.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

BXP opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $267,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

