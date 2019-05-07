Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.76 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.67.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

