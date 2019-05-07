Boeing taps on former federal judge to oversee crash cases

Boeing is assigning its top attorney to another position where he will handle legal problems stemming from two fatal crashes.

The Chicago firm said Wednesday that general counsel and executive vice president J. Michael Luttig was named counselor and senior advisor to CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the board.

Luttig, 64, is a former prosecutor and assistant U.S. attorney general that was appointed to a federal appeals court in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush.

Boeing called Brett Gerry its general counsel.

Boeing faces a rising stack of suits over crashes that killed 346 people in Ethiopia and Indonesia. Researchers are currently analyzing the function of flight-control software that pushed the planes’ noses down based on detector readings that are faulty.