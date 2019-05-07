BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $326,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,632 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $283.83 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $284.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.82.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

