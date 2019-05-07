BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.97 Million Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 626,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 130.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $109.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,447 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $228,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,493. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

