BlackRock Inc. Has $25,000 Position in Sogou Inc (SOGO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,302 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sogou were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sogou by 1,047.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 1,047.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,435,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,310,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sogou by 898.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 222,426 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Sogou Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sogou had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

