BlackRock Inc. Buys 40,139 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company's stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $115,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 975,800 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 387,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WKHS stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

