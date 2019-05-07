BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in BlackRock by 10.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,385,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total value of $1,286,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,346 shares of company stock valued at $40,281,765. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $536.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $557.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

