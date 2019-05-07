BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $89,423.00 and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,886,038 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

