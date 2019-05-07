BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $207.84.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised BIO-TECHNE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $7,107,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

