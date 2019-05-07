Bijoy Sagar Sells 2,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SYK stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,175,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

