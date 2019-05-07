BidaskClub Lowers Inter Parfums (IPAR) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $72.75 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,941 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $265,032.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,949 shares of company stock worth $1,115,271 in the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

