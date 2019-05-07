Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Holdings Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $563,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,969. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/berry-global-group-inc-bery-holdings-reduced-by-pendal-group-ltd.html.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.