Berenberg Bank Lowers DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) to Hold

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,961. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

