Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (MTX) a €232.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($210.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €203.41 ($236.53).

Shares of MTX opened at €207.10 ($240.81) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €142.90 ($166.16) and a twelve month high of €211.30 ($245.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

