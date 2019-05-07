BelugaPay Price Hits $0.0264 (BBI)

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. BelugaPay has a total market capitalization of $130,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BelugaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BelugaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00359104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00902779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00150660 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BelugaPay

BelugaPay was first traded on October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 60,793,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,463 tokens. BelugaPay’s official website is belugapay.com . BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay . The official message board for BelugaPay is medium.com/@BelugaPay

Buying and Selling BelugaPay

BelugaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BelugaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BelugaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

