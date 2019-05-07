Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 730,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

