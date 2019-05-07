Bazaarvoice’s (BV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Bazaarvoice from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bazaarvoice from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bazaarvoice has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Bazaarvoice alerts:

NASDAQ:BV opened at $16.86 on Friday. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Bazaarvoice’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,722,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Bazaarvoice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bazaarvoice Company Profile

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bazaarvoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bazaarvoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.