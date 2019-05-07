Baytex Energy (BTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. GMP Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.91.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$2.80 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$358.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

