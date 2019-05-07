Basf (BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.25 ($87.50).

BAS opened at €68.71 ($79.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a fifty-two week high of €90.02 ($104.67).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

