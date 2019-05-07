Basf (BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.25 ($87.50).

ETR BAS opened at €68.47 ($79.62) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1 year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

