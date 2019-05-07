Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Position Lessened by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,413,715 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 4.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $92,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABX. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 340.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.15 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ABX opened at C$16.93 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$12.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.490000001159077 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

