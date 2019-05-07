Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 827.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $710,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $118,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $221.50 and a 12-month high of $302.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 14.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

