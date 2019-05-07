Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $381,000 Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 577,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.03. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $234,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,913 shares of company stock valued at $732,760 in the last 90 days.

WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $381,000 Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-381000-holdings-in-eidos-therapeutics-inc-eidx.html.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.