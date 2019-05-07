Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (CORP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD has a one year low of $97.04 and a one year high of $104.23.
See Also: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.