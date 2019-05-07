Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (CORP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD during the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD alerts:

Shares of PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD has a one year low of $97.04 and a one year high of $104.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-grows-position-in-pimco-etf-tr-invt-grade-corp-bd-corp.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF TR/INVT GRADE CORP BD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.