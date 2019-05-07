Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NGG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Grid were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.43.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

