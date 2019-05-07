Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

