BancorpSouth Bank Trims Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,187,000 after acquiring an additional 422,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,240,000 after acquiring an additional 375,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 260,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213,738 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

