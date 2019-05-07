Baader Bank Analysts Give SGL Carbon (SGL) a €9.00 Price Target

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.18 ($11.83).

Shares of SGL stock opened at €7.71 ($8.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.64, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.71. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of €12.07 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of $942.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

