B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,137.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 150.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

