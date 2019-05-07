Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 917,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 989,756 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $19.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $637.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.54.
In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
