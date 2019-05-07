Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $782,000 Position in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 334,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,162,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,287,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after buying an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $225.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.93. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $232.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 21,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $4,308,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,664.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.89, for a total value of $195,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,947.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,050 shares of company stock valued at $127,527,541. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/avitas-wealth-management-llc-takes-782000-position-in-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.