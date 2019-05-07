Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,915,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,734,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

NYSE ACB opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the subject of several research reports. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/07/avitas-wealth-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb.html.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.