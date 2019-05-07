Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other news, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $236,628.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,677.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,140 shares of company stock worth $10,923,917 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

