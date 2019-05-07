Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $44.95 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.