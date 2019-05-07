Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.
NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $44.95 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
